Catherine "Cathy" Denise Butcher, 52, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 25, 2019, of a heart attack. She loved studying the Bible, gardening, grooming her horses and riding with her husband David, whom she met while working at a Bluegrass-area horse farm and married in 2002. She loved wildlife, birds, horses and their Harrison County hill farm. Cathy worked at Growing Together Preschool in Lexington for 17 years after earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky in 2000. She was born July 8, 1966, in Fort Monmouth, N.J., to Ray Dean and Linda Louise (Viniard) Meyer. Her family moved to Lexington for her father's work at the Lexington-Bluegrass Army Depot after his retirement from the U.S. Army. She attended Tates Creek from 4th grade through graduation in 1985 and was a percussionist in the band. She attended Southland Christian Church before moving to Sadieville, where she attended Harmony Christian Church of Georgetown. She is survived by her husband David, mother Linda Meyer and sister Lisa Meyer, both of Tallahassee, Fla.; stepdaughter-in-law, Heather Butcher; and two grandsons, Hunter and Trapper Butcher, and one great-grandson, Easton. She is preceded in death by her father Ray Meyer and stepson Brett Butcher. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown, followed by a 2 p.m. service at the funeral home, Dr. Billy Strother officiating, with interment at Georgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harmony Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 27, 2019