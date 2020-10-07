1/1
Catherine Faulkner Napier
NAPIER Catherine Faulkner, 92, passed on Oct. 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Mattie Harris Faulkner and widow of Monroe Napier. She was a member of 1st Baptist Church and a 1946 graduate of Bate High School. She received a degree in Cosmetology from West Kentucky Vocational School in Paducah, KY., owned and operated Catherine's Beauty Shop for 50 years. Catherine was a member of the Danville Beauticians Club, Order of Eastern Star Celestine #9 and the Bate High School Alumni Association. Also preceding her in death are her sisters Ophelia Jones and Henrietta Faulkner. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Kevin and Cecile, stepson Monroe Napier, Jr., step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 12pm Thu., service 1pm at Smith-Jackson Funeral Home.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
12:00 PM
Smith-Jackson Funeral Home
OCT
8
Service
01:00 PM
Smith-Jackson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Jackson Funeral Home
446 Bate St
Danville, KY 40422
(859) 236-5261
