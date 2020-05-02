70, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 in her home from complications related to emphysema and COPD. In Hospice care for a short time prior to her death, Kitty died peacefully. She leaves her husband, Lester Carroll Ware; son Marshall Paxton Ware (Michele) and son Carroll Darnaby Ware (Jennifer); grandchildren Kayla, Taylor, and Dustin. She also leaves her sister, Mary Wells. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Foley Jelley, Jr and Mary Catherine Jelley. She lived in Lexington, KY and began her career as a school teacher in Georgetown, KY. After teaching, she spent the remainder of her career as Election Coordinator for the Fayette County Board of Elections. A private memorial service for the family will be held at her home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Bluegrass are suggested.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store