passed of September 6, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a great woman and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. She was born and raised in Martin, Kentucky and graduated from Martin High School in 1962 where she was a member of the band. Soon after, she eloped with her high school sweetheart Bill Gregory, where they eventually settled in Lexington and where happily married for 57 years! Always volunteering, she helped with PTA, JR Pro, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and vacation bible school as her children, Rick and Ann were growing up. Cathy enjoyed working for Fayette County Public School System for 21 years. After retiring she stayed busy with her beloved grandchildren, walking, motorcycling on her Harley, camping, and attending BSF weekly for the last 20 years. She was a devout Christian who was always thinking of others and loving her family. Cathy was her happiest when she could feed her family, friends, or even strangers! Her mashed potatoes and fried chicken were world renowned and loved by everyone! She became a snowbird in the winter months and travelled each year to Daytona/Flagler area where she continued her BSF bible study and indulged in her passionate hobby of shell collecting on the beach while walking Roy, the dog! She was famous for giving her shells to friends and family or making lamps with them. In addition to shells, Lighthouses were her other favorite hobby. Cathy loved to watch the birds and squirrels at her feeders that were always full and ready for visitors! Identifying different species was a delight but her hummingbirds were her favorite. After a diagnosis of heart disease and being told she only had five years to live in 2001… she lived every day to the fullest and she beat the odds because of her positive nature, prayer, and her love for life. Cathy is survived by her devoted husband, Bill Gregory of Lexington, KY. Children, Rick (Deata) Gregory of Lexington, KY and Ann (David) Glasscock of Richmond, KY. Sister, Ann (Danny) Stumbo of Martin, KY. In addition, she leaves behind her grandchildren, Shelby, Logan, Carson and Ashton as well as her faithful companion Roy. She is preceded in death by her parents Milton and Mildred Ryan of Martin, KY. There will be a private family memorial at this time. In lieu of flowers please donate to The American Heart Association
in her honor: www.heart.org