Cathy Reeves Crowley, 68, life-long Lexingtonian died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital Hospice Center. She was born Oct. 31, 1951 to parents J.D. Reeves and “Peggy” (Ambrose) Reeves, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Patrick Crowley; beloved son Jason (Ashley) Crowley; grandchildren, Aidan and Ember Crowley; sister, Dee Dee A. Clarke; “Lake Family”, and extended family and friends. She was a UK graduate and an avid UK sports fan and supporter and retired teacher from Morton Middle School. Lover of water, sun, and fun- she enjoyed boating at Herrington and beach trips. Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Milward-Southland: Visitation from 5-7pm, Memorial Service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Kentucky Riding for Hope. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020