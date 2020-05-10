Or Copy this URL to Share

Cathy Yvonne Steinhauser, 68, passed away Thursday May 7, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on June 28. 1951 in West Virginia to the late William Ervin and Dorothy Helmintoller Keener. Cathy was an Executive Recruiter for Randstad Sourceright. She is survived by one son Richard (Amanda) Steinhauser II, one daughter Ashley (Jeremy) Collins, five grandchildren Harrison, Ethan, Logan, Richard III and Reagan, also one sister Gail (Shelly Levin) McGrath. Graveside service will be conducted at 3PM Monday, May 11, 2020 at Wilmore Cemetery. The service will be live streamed beginning at 3PM Monday on Betts & West Facebook Page. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com

