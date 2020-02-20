|
TURNER Cecilia Pena, 67, of Morganton, NC went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020. She is survived by her son Jesse Turner and wife Amy of Brown Summit, NC; grandchildren Levi, Jude and Gideon Turner; mother Patricia Noplis; brothers; Steve Pena, Mike Pena, Brian Noplis; sister Carol Pena. Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Turner; brother Ralph Pena and her father Arnold Pena. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lippard Chapel at Broughton Hospital Campus, 1000 S Sterling Street, Morganton, NC.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2020