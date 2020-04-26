|
|
MANLEY CHAD ALAN 35, loving husband of Maira Leme Manley died at his home in Winter Garden, Florida after a long battle with cancer on April 24, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born in Lexington, KY on June 21, 1984 and was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science (Cum Laude) in Mechanical Engineering and the University of Florida with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He was a licensed Professional Engineer in Florida and California. He was employed as an Imagineer with Walt Disney Imagineering at the time of his death, which was his dream job and which he dearly loved. He worked on projects for Disney in Hong Kong (Mystic Manor & Iron Man), California and Florida (It's a Small World, Spaceship Earth among many) most recently as the Project Engineer for Star Wars, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Florida. He loved sharing Disney with his friends and family. He was a member of Southland Christian Church. He loved to travel with his wife and attend sporting events with his brother both of whom he loved dearly. Besides his wife, Chad is survived by his parents, Joseph A. & Betty Jane Manley of Lexington; a brother, Andrew Ross Manley of Celebration, Florida; two grandmothers, Betty Isaacs of Lexington and Jane Manley of Mt. Sterling. He is also survived by an aunt, Debbie (Paul) Culler of Lexington and an uncle, Terry (Sharon) Manley of Mt Sterling as well as several cousins and one niece. He is also survived by his wife's parents, Fernando and Lillian Leme of Sao Paulo. Brazil. He was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Roscoe Isaacs, Jr. and Tom Manley, Jr. There will be a family service in Lexington with a celebration of life at a later date for all his friends. Chad would like the reader to remember ... "all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them."- Walt Disney. The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the following who have meant so much to Chad and Maira during this journey: the Tuesday Prayer Call Group and the Disney Engineering Family. The family also is thankful for Honorary Pallbearer Mauricio Leme, Andy Faris, James Knox, Chris Adkisson, Rod Kurihara, Scott Hatfield and John Sawyer. Memorials for Chad can be sent to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, in honor of Chad Manley. To provide a memorial online, please follow this link: https://gifts.mdanderson.org Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020