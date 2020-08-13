1/1
Chad Christopher Royse
ROYSE Chad Christopher, 49, Lexington, passed August 4, 2020 at UK Hospital. A native of Lexington, he was a loved son, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a flooring installer by trade and avid competitor and enthusiast of martial arts. Many knew him as 'Suton The Stone Dragon.' He is survived by girlfriend Samantha Masters and 4 step-sons, daughter Samantha Kaye Royse (Thomas Fryman) and granddaughter Ariah Thomas, father David Royse, siblings Patrick Royse, David Allen Royse, Michelle Peebles, and numerous extended family members. He's preceeded in death by his mother Ramona Rhea Royse and grandparents. Services will be held at 10:30 am in the chapel at Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington. Contributions are suggested to Lighthouse Ministries, 190 Spruce St., Lexington, 40507.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 9, 2020
Chad, my dad ypur bestest bud at obe time will miss you so much. I will miss you as will CJ even tho it has been years since we saw you.
Shea Northcutt
August 9, 2020
I miss you Chad. I don't know what to do or where to go.....
Samantha Masters
Significant_other
