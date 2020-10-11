Chad Embry

Chad Edward Embry, 46, of Northbrook Rd., Nicholasville, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Jessamine. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 30, 1974 to Gary Lee Embry and the late Pauletta Locker Embry. Chad loved to coach basketball and did so in Jessamine County for many years. He also loved to play softball up on the hill. He is survived by his father Gary Embry, one son, Braden Tyler Embry, one sister, Lori Embry, one niece, Addy Nease, a grandfather, Lowell Newton and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by four grandparents, Pearl Newton, Shirley Locker, Paul Locker and Harold Embry. Services will be 1:00 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Justin Durham officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Braden, Calvin and Jake Tyler Embry, J.D. Knight, Chase Noble and Michael Hager. Honorary Bearers will be Mikey Wheeler, Anthony Justice, Kevin Blair, Russ Griffith, and Daniel Justice. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Online guestbook available at www.BettsandWestFuneralHome.com
.