Charlene Raye Goodlett Demaray, 64, wife of James Howard Demaray of Talbott Drive in Wilmore, Kentucky passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. She was born on May 30, 1955 in Lexington, Kentucky to Theophilus Goodlett and Betty Jane Scudder Goodlett. She was a graduate of Asbury College and a member of Wilmore Free Methodist Church. Survivors include two sons, Shawn Michael (Amy) Demaray and Christopher Lee Demaray, identical twin sister, Marlene Faye Goodlett Abadie and two grandchildren, Kaylee Rebekah Faye Reynolds and Ayden Brody Cooper Demaray. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Whitley Paige Medlin. Services will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Dwight Winter officiating. Visitation will be 2-3:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Wilmore Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 23, 2020