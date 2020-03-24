Home

A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Birth Church of Christ
1690 Russell Cave Rd.
Lexington, KY
Charlene Elizabeth Mason Washington


1947 - 2020
WASHINGTON Charlene Elizabeth Mason, 73, of Louisville, went from labor to reward on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born January 8, 1947 in Lexington, KY to ther late Charles and Ora Mason. She is survived by her sons, Gerald Washington (Malana) and Charles Washington (Tasha); grandchildren, TaChar Washington, Jamesha and James Doss III, Kejanay Cash; great-granddaughter, Raylan Dunaway and a host of cousin and friends. Visitation: 6pm-7pm Friday, March 27, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. also visitation 12pm-1 Saturday, March 28, 2020 at New Birth Church of Christ, 1690 Russell Cave Rd., Lexington, KY, graveside service in Cove Haven Cemetery, 984 Whitney Ave, Lexington, KY. Online condolences: www.adporters.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2020
