TUTTLE Charles A., 86, husband of Cleadia Laura Tuttle, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Woodrow and Jewel Tuttle, born on June 1, 1933 in Lilly, KY. In addition to Cleadia, his wife of 46 years, he is survived by his son, Mike (Michele) Tuttle; his grandchildren, Dylan and Sean Tuttle; and his great-grandson, Nathan Tuttle. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, 11 AM, at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Corbin, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday, 5-9 pm, Milward-Southland. Contributions may be made to the . www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 10, 2019