Charles Allen, 76, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Charles was born September 2, 1943 to the late Roscoe and Alta (Cox) Allen. He was a farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Irene Allen and several brother and sisters. Survivors include his children John Allen, Wanda Garrison, Rita Allen, Jay Allen, Alta Allen, Charles Allen, Jr., Joseph Allen Garrison, and Natalie Garrison; and sisters Rosa Lea Moore and Eula Hause. Friends may visit the family Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Young Funeral Home. The procession will leave at 12:00 PM for a graveside service at Workman-Allen Cemetery. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Allen and his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store