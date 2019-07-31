|
Charles Allen Cummins, 68, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home. Born on November 22, 1950 in Bracken County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Charles William and Virginia Estelle Blades Cummins. A 1968 Pendleton High School graduate, Charles worked for R.A. Jones as a machinist and previously built furnaces for Williamson Heater, but his true passion was working on his family farm. Throughout his life, he took pride in caring for the farm where he was raised. On April 25, 1969, he married Loretta Goins, and his dear wife survives his passing. In addition to his wife of 50 years, Loretta, he is survived by his son, Charles Edward Cummins of Falmouth, KY; his daughter, Virginia Marie “Jenny” Cummins of Oxford, OH; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Donna Utley Dietz of Cynthiana, Kentucky and Elsie (Charles) Anderson of Cincinnati (Deer Park), OH; his brother-in-law, Donald Ray Ammerman of Tennessee; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three sisters: Carole Ammerman, Mary Glasscock, and Doris Ann Cummins. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Daryl Mullins officiating. The visitation will be from 5-9 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Pendleton County. Memorials are suggested to the , c/o the Pendleton County : 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 31, 2019