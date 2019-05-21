Charles Andrew Smith, 62, of Versailles, passed away Saturday, May 18, from injuries suffered in a car accident. Known for his kind heart, humble soul and love for family and friends, Charles was most happy sharing in conversation and spending time with those he held most dear. He had a gift for style, impeccable taste and thoughtful generosity. Charles graduated from Woodford Co. High School and Miami of Ohio University with a degree in business. Charles spent his career in retail sales as an employee of Macy's for thirty two years. He is survived by his loving sister Jean (Joe) Barrows, niece Parry, nephew Hayden; one aunt, Jo Smith; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Charles M. and Audrey Smith. Family came first to Charles, and he today rests in a better place with his father and mother. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, from 4 - 6 p.m., at Clark Funeral Home on Rose Hill, in Versailles. Graveside services will be Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m., at the City of Versailles Cemetery. Contributions is his memory can be made to the Woodford County Humane Society and the Food Pantry for Woodford County Inc. ClarkLegacyCenter.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary