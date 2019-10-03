|
|
|
Charles Everett Brown, Jr., 73 of Versailles, passed away at his residence on September 30, 2019 following a battle with cancer. Born March 18, 1946 in Versailles, Kentucky to the late Charles and Emma Brown, he was a lifelong resident of Versailles, Woodford County, Kentucky. Charles was a 1964 graduate of Woodford County High School where he was a star athlete in basketball, football, and track; many of his records still remain. A member of the Army Reserves, he was employed with IBM, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, and the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department. He served as an active member and longtime custodian of St. Paul AME Church in Versailles, Kentucky. He was an avid martial artist, body builder, and karate instructor throughout the Woodford County community. For many years, he owned his own lawn care service. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Geraldine Collins Brown, daughters, Chantel (Vincent) Bingham of Versailles, and Charliese (Robert) Lewis of Lexington, and son, Charles (Iris) Brown, III of Versailles; his brother, Willey (Dorice) Brown of Nicholasville, sisters, Barbara Parker and Tommie Cole of Versailles and Myrtle Granville and Charlene (James) Henderson of Lexington; his grandchildren, Dwayne Depp, II, Nieveliz Brown, Chloe Lewis, Serenity Davis, and Adonis Moreno, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Brown, Sr., his mother, Emma L. Brown, and sister, Mary “Mae” Toller. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Versailles United Methodist Church, 230 Paynes Mill Road, Versailles. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm with Pastor William R. T. Hale of St. Paul AME Church, Versailles officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens where pallbearers will be, Dewayne Depp, II, Bobby Johnson, Eric Brown, Cameron Mattingly, and Malik Richards, Honorary, Bruce Granville, Gene Washington, Ellis Collins, Leonard Underwood, Travis Collins, and Bobby Mattingly. Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 3, 2019