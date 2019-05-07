Resources More Obituaries for Charles Campbell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Campbell

Charles Morris Campbell (US Army), 82, Lexington, KY, formerly of Bowling Green, KY, went to be with his Savior on Sunday May 5th, 2019 at Thomson Hood Veterans Center. Morris was born March 30, 1937 in Bowling Green, Kentucky where he was a successful business owner and later became a Motor Vehicle Officer at the age of 60 for the State of Kentucky until his retirement in 2007. He is preceded in death by his father Charles Campbell, Jr and mother Mary Elizabeth (Morris) Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, June Kathryn (Hunt) Campbell; his sons Charles Morris Campbell II (Beth) and Richard Alan Campbell (Lindi); brother Joe Bill Campbell and sister Donna Kay Mauzeralle; grandson Curtis Daniel Campbell (Rachel) and granddaughters Lindy Kathryne Evans (Brian), Allie Michele Campbell and Cassidy Ann Campbell; great grandchildren Micah Kaelin Campbell, Rebekah Faith Campbell, Ian Thomas Evans, Jacob Charles Evans, Tyler Gabriel Grunder, Jonah Michael Grunder and Caden Allen Grunder. Morris played baseball and football for the Army and baseball for Bowling Green High School and Warren County (Central) High School. He was an avid UK and WKU sports fan. Visitation will be Thursday, May 9th at, Southland Christian Church, Harrodsburg Road Campus in Nicholasville, KY from 5-9 PM with services being conducted 9 AM Friday, May 10th at Southland Christian Church in Nicholasville, KY, internment to follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY, Pastor Gary Black officiating. Pallbearers are Curt Campbell, Allie Campbell, Cassie Campbell, Micah Campbell, Jacob Evans, and John Hamilton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations of clothing and household items are suggested to Helping Through Him at Southland Christian Church and monetary donations to Samaritan's Purse or Feed the Children. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 7, 2019