Charles Callis Caskey, 77, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 19, 1943 in Morgan County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Orville and Delsa Fiffe Caskey. Charles served in the United States Army and retired from the maintenance department of Texas Instruments. Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie Beasley and sisters, Wandalee Tindall and Faye Sparks. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Jo Ann Caskey, Versailles, son, Jason (Christine) Caskey, Owen County, sisters, Fern (Jerry) Carroll, Versailles, Kathleen Perkins, Dayton, Ohio, grandchildren, Alyssa Buffin, Frankfort, Hailey Buffin, Richmond, Lucas Caskey, Owenton, Andrew Beasley, Georgetown, Tyler (Hannah) Fortner, Owenton, Kaylee Fortner, Owenton, and two great-grandchildren. Private Services are being planned for a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Charles’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

