38, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 22, 1980. Chris was an electrician for Reed Thompson Electric. He enjoyed music and had a passion for playing the guitar. Chris is lovingly survived by his father and step mother, Charles Ronald and Rhonda Barker, WV; his sister, Jessica (Josh) Turley, WV; his brother, James Ronald (Shandra) Barker, WV; nieces and nephews, Miles, Graham and Hattie Turley, and Hazel and Greer Barker; paternal grandmother, Wanda Barker, Lexington; girlfriend, Tara Ratcliff, Lexington; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Johnda Clay Barker, his maternal grandparents, Red and Genie Clay, and his paternal grandfather, Murray L. Barker. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5-8pm at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Center in Lexington, KY www.hopectr.org or to Lily's Place in Huntington, WV www.lilysplace.org. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019
