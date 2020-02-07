|
FREDERICK Charles Clay, Oct 24,1942-Jan 25,2020 Passed Away at his home. He was born to William Clay and Sara Frederick in Paris, Ky. Charles was a beloved Father, Grandfather and Brother. He was a Vietnam Veteran and Retired from LFCUG. He had a personal relationship with God and had a passion for helping others. He is proceeded by Brenda Buchanan his lifelong partner. Survivor's are his Son Michael, Step Son Allen and his daughter Sherry; also his 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and Sister Betty from Florida. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2020