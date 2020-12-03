Charles Cook
April 13, 1940 - November 29, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - LEXINGTON, KY - Charles S. Cook, 80, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born April 13, 1940 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Ross Bernard and Elizabeth Emeline (Call) Cook.
Charles was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School and Benjamin Franklin University in Washington, DC. He served in the United States Air Force for six years. Charles was Vice President of Finance for 45 years at Corporate Press Inc. in Landover, Maryland, retiring in 2009.
Survivors include his two sisters, Joyce Elaine Conser of Salem, OH and Kathy (Tom) Cook Brenner of Lexington, KY; step-daughter, Sarah (Brian) Sims-Orlove of The Villages, FL; step-son, Scott Creighton of Highland Beach, FL; niece, Debra (Gary) Stamp of Salem, OH; nephew, Ray (Lori) Conser of Lisbon, OH; two step-granddaughters and two step-grandsons.
A private funeral service will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Salem, OH with certified celebrant, Daniel P. Madden officiating. For the safety of the Cook family, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask. Burial will be at Hart Cemetery in Salem, OH.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504 or the Alzheimer's Association
