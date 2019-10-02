Home

Charles David Binning


1926 - 2019
Charles David Binning Obituary
BINNING, Charles David , 93, Charles David Binning, 93, widower of Virginia Ann Cowan Binning, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 8, 1926, to the late Charles and Frances Cora Tossy Binning. He was a graduate of Michigan State University and retired from Bruce Glenn Buick. Mr. Binning was a United States Navy Veteran of WWII. Survivors include two children, Sally Ann (Tom) Fouts and Janet Lynn (Wayne) Iverson; two grandchildren, Matthew Charles (Dario Reyez) Love and Samantha Kathryn (Ben) Carroll; one sister Jean Hessel; three step grandchildren, Cory, Dana and Larry Iverson; one niece, Debbie (Terry) Burt; two nephews, Joel (Pat) Morris and David Gulewich. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Morris. Visitation will be from 10:00-12:00PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Scobee Funeral Home with graveside services and burial to follow in Rose Crest Cemetery, 1350 Troy Pike, Versailles, KY 40383. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 100 Veterans Dr., Willmore, KY 40390.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
