Charles E. Miller

Charles E. Miller Obituary
MILLER Charles E., 99, born to Reese and Louella Miller and husband of the late Anna F. Miller for 81 years. Father of Joan (Samuel) Wallace and the late, James Miller; brother to Nancy Miller, the late Helen Shelby, Emma Garner, Florence Mitchell and Robert Miller. After joining St. Paul A.M.E. at an early age, he later became Deacon and Treasurer of Pilgrim Baptist and member of Howard's Creek Association. He was a gifted brick mason who built throughout Kentucky. In addition to his daughter and sister, he leaves to cherish his memory eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and fourteen great-great grandchildren; devoted nieces, nephews, cousins; Pilgrim Baptist church family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church with visitation 12-1 p.m. and funeral services following at 1 p.m. Burial at Lexington Cemetery. Smith and Smith
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 28, 2019
