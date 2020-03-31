Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Shrout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Shrout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Shrout Obituary
83, a long-time resident of Windsor Care Center died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Gladys Shrout, sisters, Mary Louise Eads and Roberta Patterson of Fort Worth, TX and Ruth Ann Gullett of Lexington. He is survived by his sister, Evelyn (Roy) Sorrell of Mt. Sterling and a brother, John R. (Robbie) Shrout of Clearwater, FL. Charles was an avid fisherman and a dedicated member of Antioch Christian Church. Taul Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Private graveside services will be at Machpelah Cemetery with Rick Stafford and Jason Toller officiating. Due to the nationwide coronavirus precautions, attendance will be limited to immediate family. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -