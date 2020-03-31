|
|
83, a long-time resident of Windsor Care Center died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Gladys Shrout, sisters, Mary Louise Eads and Roberta Patterson of Fort Worth, TX and Ruth Ann Gullett of Lexington. He is survived by his sister, Evelyn (Roy) Sorrell of Mt. Sterling and a brother, John R. (Robbie) Shrout of Clearwater, FL. Charles was an avid fisherman and a dedicated member of Antioch Christian Church. Taul Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Private graveside services will be at Machpelah Cemetery with Rick Stafford and Jason Toller officiating. Due to the nationwide coronavirus precautions, attendance will be limited to immediate family. A memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2020