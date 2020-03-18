Home

Charles Edward Wilson, Born on August 25,1925, Passed away peacefully at his home in Carlisle, Ky on March 14, 2020. Visitation will be on March 19,2020 at 4PM- 8PM Funeral Service will be at 11AM on March 20,2020 at Carlisle-Clark Funeral Home in Carlisle, Ky. Interment will be at Carlisle Cemetery Memorial Contributions suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care 1317 US HWY 62 East Cynthiana, Ky 41031 Carlisle-Clark Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 18, 2020
