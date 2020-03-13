|
BLANKENSHIP Charles Edward, of Lexington, KY died peacefully on Wed. Mar. 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Charles was born on January 25, 1993 in Mt. Sterling, KY. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force and served his country honorable in Korea during the war. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Charles served faithfully as a deacon at Heritage Baptist Church and was an accomplished musician and touched the lives of many. He will be missed. Charles is survived by his wife Betty; his sons, Charles and Timothy; his sister Carol; and brother, Harold. He also leaves 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other friends and relatives. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 am Sat., March 14 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 8:30 -10 am Sat. at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2020