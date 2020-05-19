Charles Edward Gudgell
age 70, of Paris, Kentucky was reunited with his parents Viola Lowry Gudgell and Noel E. Gudgell on May 16, 2020. He passed away at U.K. Chandler Hospital. Charles is survived by his aunt, Joyce Lowry Witt of Lexington, his uncle Ramon (Nita) Lowry of Lexington, and his many cousins: Phil Witt, Cheryl Witt, Craig Witt, Ron Lowry, Steve Lowry, Matthew Harris, David Lowry, Wayne Lowry, Mike Lowry, Pat Lowry, Joe Lowry, Vicky Lowry Shelton, Mark Messer, Barry Messer, Joan Messer Hart, and Debbie Messer Stucker. Charles grew up in Paris and was a graduate of Paris High School. After high school, he worked for his father’s business, Gudgell’s Appliance Store in Paris, Kentucky. He was a long time member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he also attended Men’s Sunday School. He was a long time member of the Paris Lions Club. He enjoyed spending time and keeping up with his family and friends. Charles was loved by many and his dearest friends include: Nolan Barger, David McMillen, George Kissick, Sid Tate, and very special family friend, Jan Worth. He resided at Bourbon Heights Nursing Home in Paris. There will be a private graveside service at the Lexington Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Bell officiating. At a later date, there will be a celebration of life for Charles at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) to remember and celebrate Charles. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to First Christian Church, 911 High Street, Paris, Kentucky 40361 or the Paris Lions Club. www.hintonturner.com

