Obituary Flowers Charles Ernest Wright, 89, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center Hospice. Born on December 24, 1929 in Pendleton County, KY, he was the only child of the late Ernest and Virginia Woodard Wright. A 1948 graduate of Morgan High School, he was a well-known Pendleton County farmer. At one time, he worked as a field representative with the Cincinnati Milk Sales Co-op. Charles Ernest was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Blanket Creek Baptist Church and attended Antioch Mills Christian Church. Over his lifetime, he was an active member of the Pendleton County Farm Bureau, the Hardin-Browning Post #109, and the National Farmers Organization. On October 24, 1953, he married Anita L. Miller Wright, and his wife preceded him in death on July 15, 2011. He is survived by his children: Darryl Keith Wright of Falmouth and Darla Kay Wright of Lexington; his stepson, Curtis (Maurita) Reeves of Cynthiana; his grandsons: Michael Thomas Springate and Matthew Benjamin (Juanita) Springate; his step granddaughter, Kerri (Tony) Gillispie; his step great granddaughter, Kylar Childress; his special friend, Izora Morgan of Falmouth; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Trent Keeton officiating. The visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Sunday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Pendleton County. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt. Vernon Cemetery or the Hardin-Browning Post #109. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries