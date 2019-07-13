, age 64, passed away at his home in Georgetown on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born February 17, 1955, in Booneville, Kentucky, to the late Ernest and Ethel Peters Gross. Charles was a CNA at Signature Health Care in Georgetown. He liked fishing and was an avid UK Basketball and UK football fan. Most of all Charles enjoyed spending time with his family. Charles is survived by his son Lowell Gross of Georgetown, his grandchild, Gracelynn Ann Michelle Gross, and his life partner and soul mate, Joyce Gross. He is also survived by his brothers, J.C. Gross of Booneville, Oie Downey of Georgetown, and his sisters, Geraldine Wooten of Georgetown, Ernestine Spencer of Owenton, and Brenda Gross of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Judy Gross and Lisa Gross. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a graveside service at 11am at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lowell Gross, Oie T. Downey, Bubbie Downey, Bobby Cook, Lloyd Downey, Oie Downey, Danny Hammons and Frank Downey. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 13, 2019