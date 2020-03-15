|
WILMORE - Rev. Dr. Charles Garvey Turkington retired clergy of the United Methodist Church, died on March 6, 2020 in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, William David and Emily Garvey Turkington, his sisters, Wilmetta Abel and Betty Jensen, and a grandson, David Garvey Turkington. Born on March 5, 1929, Charles was raised in Wilmore in the homeplace of his mother and grandfather, O. C. Garvey. He was baptized and called into the ministry at the Wilmore Methodist Church. He played center for the Wilmore High School Bears and was famous for his left-handed hook shot. He graduated from Asbury College, where he met his beloved wife of 70 years, Mary Kathryn King, of Hesston, Kansas. He also received Bachelor of Divinity and honorary Doctor of Divinity degrees from Asbury Theological Seminary. Rev. Turkington ministered for 43 years in the Kentucky Annual Conference as pastor of Wesley Chapel, Winchester Trinity, Russell First, Versailles, Winchester First, and Ashland First United Methodist Churches; and as Superintendent of the Lexington and Covington Districts. His dynamic preaching and love for people touched many lives. He especially cared for those going through difficult times and encouraged people to use their gifts and talents for effective and creative ministry. He served as a trustee and chairman of the Board of Asbury Theological Seminary, on the board of the Foundation for Evangelism, as a delegate to the Southeastern Jurisdictional Conference, and as a member of the World Methodist Council. Rev. Turkington served on the General Board of Publications for the denomination and also wrote Adult Sunday School lessons. After retiring to Lake Junaluska, NC with Mary K., he was the Chaplain of the Brooks-Howell Home in Asheville, President of the Friends of the World Methodist Museum, served as a Lake Junaluska Trustee, and as President of the Junaluska Associates. He was honored at the Lake as Chief Junaluska in 2007. "Fati," as he was endearingly known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cherished his time with family, loved each one unconditionally, and celebrated their many gifts and accomplishments. Charles has been followed into ordained ministry by a daughter and two granddaughters. He loved to travel, taking his family across the U.S. in a Nimrod pop-up camper, visiting England often, including a pulpit exchange with the whole family, and exploring his ancestral home in Sweden. Singing was one of Charles' joys, sometimes concluding his sermons with a song, singing around the piano at home, and more recently while thumbing through his old hymnal. He also loved to use his hands and could build, restore, and repair almost anything. Living in the mountains of North Carolina brought many happy years. He is deeply loved and survived by his wife; four children, Cynthia Ewing (Jack), Mary Beth Blinn (Bob), William Turkington (Kim) and Timothy Turkington (Shelley); eight grandchildren, Sara, Christopher, Elizabeth, Anna, Daniel, Isaac, Emily, and Samuel; and eight great-grandchildren, Gloria, Rachel, Lydia, Kathryn, Caleb, Micah, Charles, June, and Calder. The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided Charles by the nursing staff of Wesley Village and Bluegrass Hospice Care. A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, March 21 at 11 am at Wilmore United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends at 10:00 am at the church and at a reception following the service. Memorials in honor of Charles' life may be given to The Rose Walk at Lake Junaluska (91 N. Lakeshore Drive, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745) or to the Library Reading Room, Asbury Seminary (204 N. Lexington Avenue, Wilmore, KY 40390)
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 15, 2020