|
|
Charles Guy, 87, husband of Edna Humphrey Guy, of Nicholasville, Kentucky died Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born June 29, 1932 to the late John Oakley and Mervin James Guy in Jessamine County, Kentucky and he is preceded in death by his very devoted first wife of 51 years, Lorena Hawkins Guy and a son, Donnie Gene Guy. Charles was retired from the Maple Grove Cemetery. Survivors include six children, Clara (Bobby) Hensley, Pat Clark, Bonnie (Gary) Furnish, Peggy (Dean) Sewell, Shirley (Mason) Baker and Phyllis (Jerry) Willoughby, stepchildren, James Humphrey, Karen Mulcahy and Michael Humphrey, 13 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren, a sister, and other family members and a very loved dog, Lady that stayed at Charles feet. Daddy will be so heavily hearted missed and forever loved. Services will be 2:00PM, Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Peel and Bro. James Humphrey officiating. Visitation will be 4-9:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be his grandsons, Billy Hamilton, Jr., William Donald Hager, Chris Furnish, Brian Baker, David Perkins and Chad Perkins. Honorary bearers will be Robbie McKinney, Chuck McKinney, Tommy Perkins, Forrest Hawkins and Larry Welch. A huge thank you goes out to all the caring Hospice staff at St. Joseph Hospital on Harrodsburg Road. Lexington, Kentucky, contributions are suggested to them at Bluegrass Hospice Navigator. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Charles and the Guy family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019