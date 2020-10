Or Copy this URL to Share

74, aka "Charlie Mutton" died We, Oct 14th after a long battle with Cancer. He is survived by 1 brother Dean Turner and 3 children Marlene(Turner) McKnight, Michael Turner and Lashawnda White and 8 grandchildren. Visitation will be Sat Oct 14, Visitation Sat Oct 24 from 10-12 noon with Memorial Service following at Unity Worship Center. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.



