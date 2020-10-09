Charles Marion Hardin Jr., 85, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was born January 25, 1935 in Cynthiana, KY, the son of Jane Box Humphrey & Charles M. Hardin Sr. He is survived by his wife of 62 years LaVonne Hardin, his son Darren (Cindy) Hardin, his daughter, Lora (George) Mason, 4 grandchildren, Eric Hardin, Elizabeth Mason, Isaac Mason, Stephanie Aldridge & one great grandchild, Adalyn Hardin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jane & Charles Sr., & his son, Brent Lark. Mr. Hardin graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1953. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology & Chemistry from Georgetown College & a Master’s Degree from Oklahoma Univ. in Radiological Health & Sanitary Science. He worked for the Kentucky Radiation Control Program, Kentucky LRC, & as an Executive Director for the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors, where he retired after 19 years. Throughout his career he received several awards for outstanding work in his field & also served on multiple national organizations in various capacities. Mr. Hardin was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Frankfort, KY where he taught Sunday school. His favorite activities were watching his grandchildren play sports, attending UK & Georgetown College football games, woodworking, & tending to his wife’s flower gardens. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 9 at Faith Baptist Church, 50 Bridgeport-Benson Rd. in Frankfort with visitation from 9 – 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. in Cynthiana, KY at Battle Grove Cemetery located at 531 Pike St. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Hardin requests donations be made in his memory to Faith Baptist Church or Georgetown College, 400 E College St., Georgetown, KY.



