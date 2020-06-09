Charles Donald Henry, 76, passed away in the afternoon of Friday, June 5, 2020, while fishing with his two sons. Don was born in Danville, Kentucky on February 16, 1944 to the late Charles and Dorothy (Ferrell) Henry. Don was a Lexington home builder/contractor for over 50 years before his recent retirement. He started his career with his father in the excavation business, and went on to build homes on The Island, The Woods, Hartland, Lakeland, and Greenbriar. The last 25 years of his career he had the honor of working with his youngest son in the construction business. He was married to Phyllis (Sallee) and together they celebrated 26 years of marriage before his passing. He was a charter and lifelong member of Crestwood Christian Church. His favorite enjoyments in life were his family, fishing, opening day of dove season and the many years spent at Lake Cumberland on his houseboats. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Phyllis Henry; children, Sherri Henry Wolf, David (Katherine) Henry, Bryan Henry and Dac Carbone; grandchildren, Lyle (Perren) Wolf, Logan (Alina) Wolf, Henry Wolf, Charlie Henry, Elizabeth Henry, Norah Henry, Mady Henry and Sallee Carbone. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Henry’s services. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 9th from 5pm - 8pm at Milward-Southland located at 391 Southland Dr. Capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during this event. A private funeral service will be observed by the family. To share a remembrance of Don and offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.