1/1
Charles Jeffrey Bynaker Sr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BYNAKER Charles Jeffrey, Sr., 61, of Lexington, passed away Friday, October 2nd in Harlan KY. Born May 30th, 1959 in Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles Richard and Virginia Smith Bynaker. Charles was a veteran of the US Navy aboard the U.S.S. Daniel Boone. He spent more than 20 years at KCTCS using his technical expertise to help bring technology to post-secondary education in Kentucky. Charles loved spending time with his sons, family and friends. He had many hobbies including woodworking, gardening, classic cars, and genealogy. Charles was true Renaissance man with a lifetime love of learning and loved to learn to solve a new problem. He is survived by his two sons, Charles (Heather) Bynaker Jr. and Matthew Bynaker: Thanh Helton; a brother, Michael Bynaker and two sisters, Regina Baker and Betty Ann Bynaker. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held Monday, October 12 from 3-7pm at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved