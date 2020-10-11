BYNAKER Charles Jeffrey, Sr., 61, of Lexington, passed away Friday, October 2nd in Harlan KY. Born May 30th, 1959 in Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles Richard and Virginia Smith Bynaker. Charles was a veteran of the US Navy aboard the U.S.S. Daniel Boone. He spent more than 20 years at KCTCS using his technical expertise to help bring technology to post-secondary education in Kentucky. Charles loved spending time with his sons, family and friends. He had many hobbies including woodworking, gardening, classic cars, and genealogy. Charles was true Renaissance man with a lifetime love of learning and loved to learn to solve a new problem. He is survived by his two sons, Charles (Heather) Bynaker Jr. and Matthew Bynaker: Thanh Helton; a brother, Michael Bynaker and two sisters, Regina Baker and Betty Ann Bynaker. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held Monday, October 12 from 3-7pm at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd.



