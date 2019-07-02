Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wayne B. Smith memorial chapel (Building A) at Southland Christian Church
5001 Harrodsburg Rd.
Nicholasville, KY
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Wayne B. Smith memorial chapel (Building A) at Southland Christian Church
5001 Harrodsburg Rd.
Nicholasville, KY
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Rosehill Cemetery
3801 13th St.
Ashland, KY
View Map
1940 - 2019
Charles Kay Hollan Obituary
79, husband of Lynda Gayle Hobbs Hollan, passed away June 28, 2019 at Magnolia Springs in Lexington, KY. He was born April 8, 1940 in Ashland, KY. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Natalie McWhorter (Patrick) of Mathews, AL and Christy Miller of Louisville, KY; six grandchildren, Dyer, Carter, Colson, Madeline, Hollan and Elizabeth; one great grandchild, Charlie. A celebration of life will be 12:00 PM Fri., July 5, 2019 in the Wayne B. Smith memorial chapel at Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd., Nicholasville, KY 40356 with visitation prior from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Burial will be 1:00 PM Sat. July 6, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery, 3801 13th St., Ashland, KY 41102. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Rd. is in charge of arrangements. Contributions are suggested to Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home (formerly The Methodist Home of Kentucky) 1115 Ashgrove Rd., Nicholasville, KY 40356.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 2, 2019
