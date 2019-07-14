CHURCHILL Charles Lance, 73, died unexpectedly on July 7,2019 in Heber Springs, AR while onvacation with family. Lance is survived by his wife of 52 yearsElisabeth Ogden Churchill. He was born in Colorado Springs, the sonof Harry Charles Churchill andCora Elizabeth Churchill. As a child he lived in Colorado, Japan, Germany and moved to Kentucky in8th grade.He was a graduate of ModelHigh School Richmond KY; EasternKentucky University in Biology & Chemistry, and received his Master's in Health Administration from Central Michigan University. Throughout his life he was anentrepreneur; retired from the University ofKentucky Health Services;operated a smallbusiness for11 years. Lance enjoyed helping others and givingof his time. He was a devoted father, papaw, brother and husband. He had numerousinterests and hobbies: sportevents, collecting,gardening, travel, cookingbreakfast and the role of Santa Claus. He served many capacities over the years at Christ Church Cathedral, his church home and community. He is survived by his 4 children: Sonya Elisabeth Stephens,Derek Lance Churchill, Nathan Ogden Churchill (Cassy),and Charles Scott Churchill (Elizabeth), 5 grandchildren:Cody, Madelyne, Paxton, Skaiand Landry, brother Harry Spence Churchill (Kathy), sister-in-law Dr. Katharine Cornell, nephews and niece Kevin Churchill (Kimberley), Kristin Trulock (Greg), and Kevin Cornell(Kelly). Lance was predeceased by his parents, sister Jana Cherissa Bonner and brother-in-law Dr. Carl Cornell. All services areSaturday July 20, 2019 atChrist Church Cathedral 166 Market St. Lexington. Visitationat 10:30, Celebration of Life at 12:00, and reception following for all. Memorial donations may be made to: Christ Church Cathedral 166 Market St., Lexington, KY 40507 or The Cathedral Domain c/o The Episcopal Diocese of Lexington, PO Box 610, Lexington, KY 40508. Online Obiturary: heberspringsfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 14, 2019