Rev. Charles Lantis "Lanny" Whitley, age 67 of Campbellsville, died Tuesday in Campbellsville. He is survived by his wife, Diane Robinson Whitley of Campbellsville; three daughters: Sharalyn Jenise Whitley of Campbellsville, Becky Whitley Lockhart (Dana) of Versailles and Melissa Whitley Lockhart of Louisville; four grandchildren; his mother, Korine Bostin Whitley of Campbellsville; two brothers: Greg Whitley and wife, Gayle of Campbellsville and Todd Whitley and wife, Trish of Louisiana. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family requests visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 2, 2019