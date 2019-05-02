Home

Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
Charles Whitley
Rev. Charles Lantis Whitley

Rev. Charles Lantis Whitley Obituary
Rev. Charles Lantis "Lanny" Whitley, age 67 of Campbellsville, died Tuesday in Campbellsville. He is survived by his wife, Diane Robinson Whitley of Campbellsville; three daughters: Sharalyn Jenise Whitley of Campbellsville, Becky Whitley Lockhart (Dana) of Versailles and Melissa Whitley Lockhart of Louisville; four grandchildren; his mother, Korine Bostin Whitley of Campbellsville; two brothers: Greg Whitley and wife, Gayle of Campbellsville and Todd Whitley and wife, Trish of Louisiana. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home with burial in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family requests visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 2, 2019
