Charles Lee (Charlie) Haden
89, widower of Elizabeth Reynolds Haden, died on Sunday, June 7. He was born in Owensboro, KY on January 20, 1931, to Charles E. and Carrie Haden. Charlie retired as a meat cutter for Foodtown and subsequently was employed by Enterprise Rental Cars for many years. He was also the founder of Charlie’s Beer Cheese. Charlie was a gregarious man with a great sense of humor who never passed up an opportunity to make others laugh. He was loved by all who met him. Survivors include a sister, Sue Harris (Cecil); his four children, Teresa Stephenson (Richard), Deborah Wanta (Dan), Keith Haden (Brenda), and Ruth Helton (Al); six grandchildren, Robert Keith Haden (Stephanie), Christopher Ryan Haden, Laura Helton Kelly (Matthew), Carrie Helton Trenary (Doug), Shelley Leanne Steiner, Charles Andrew Steiner, and five great grandsons. Pallbearers for a graveside ceremony for family members only will be Robert Haden, Ryan Haden, Austin Haden, Andrew Steiner, Matthew Kelly, and Doug Trenary. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2409 Members Way Lexington, KY 40504.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 9, 2020.
