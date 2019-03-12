89 of Lexington, formerly of Paris, husband of Betty Lang Prebble for 70 years, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington after a brief illness. Charles was born on Tuesday, February 4, 1930, the son of the late Milton and Hannah Jones Prebble in Scott County Kentucky. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Margaret Adams and a brother-in-law, Archie Adams. He was a graduate of Center Hill High School and retired from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture having worked as the Director of Weights and Measures as well as the Administrative Assistant to the Commissioner of Agriculture. He also farmed, was an owner of Three Spokes Antiques for almost 50 years, served on the Paris Board of Adjustments and a former Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Paris, and was a member of Old Union Christian Church. Besides his wife Betty, he is survived by his son, Lindsey Prebble and wife Carol, a grandson, Keaton Prebble, a granddaughter, Alexus Prebble as well as his nieces, Margaret Ray Adams Lane and husband Fred, Geneva Adams Donaldson and husband Elvis, Sharon Adams Richter and a nephew, John Milton Adams and wife Mary. The funeral service for Charles Lloyd Prebble will be on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Winkler officiating. The family request their family and friends to join them for visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Old Union Christian Church, 6856 Russell Cave Road, Lexington, KY 40511. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary