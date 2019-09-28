Home

Charles M. Wright Obituary
Charles M. Wright, 67, loving companion of Helen Sue Metcalfe, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born on December 8, 1951 to Gene Gayle and Mary Anita Ball Wright. Charles was a graduate of Bryan Station High School and later became a truck driver for Roadway. Along with his loving companion, Helen Sue, he is survived by his daughters, Laura Bailey of Georgetown, Kentucky and Jennifer Wright of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Daniel, Ryan,& Beca, and Will; brother, Tom Wright of Lexington, Kentucky and sister, Jodi Webb of Nicholasville, Kentucky. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 3:00-4:00pm with service immediately following with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 28, 2019
