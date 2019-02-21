|
|
|
Charles Henry McFarland, 73, husband of Ann Louise Hall McFarland, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky. He was born on June 25, 1945 in Liberty, Kentucky to the late James Matthew and Maude Terry McFarland. Charles worked in the baler room for Rand McNally in Versailles. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Ann McFarland, Somerset, children, Penny McFarland, Monticello, Joanie (John) Melody, Oregon, Wayne McFarland, Somerset, sisters, Phyllis (Les) Luttrell, Versailles, Margaret (Ronald) Clark, Versailles, Stella (Jackie) Walton, Lawrenceburg, brothers, Walter McFarland, Versailles, and James (Mary Lee) McFarland, Madisonville, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Versailles, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More