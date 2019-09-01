|
born September 10, 1932 was the son of the late Robert Henry Abney Sr. and Edith Sons Abney. Charles was preceded in death by his daughters, Elizabeth Abney and Evelyn Abney. Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Osborne Abney; daughters, Polly (Phillip) Hale of Hickson, TN and Carol (Bruce) Feltner of Lexington; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Beloved by all who met him, his authentic love for people was evidenced by the sharing of his unsurpassed mechanical ability and generous giving to those whom others would pass by. He lived out “when you give to the least of these” scripture. Although he loved music but never played an instrument, gave to his children any instrument they wanted. He was comic relief to his family and friends with his jokes and sayings. We know he is living now where the roses never fade. Funeral services will be 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Road. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 am until the service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
