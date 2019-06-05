Charles (Charlie) N. Jenkins 83, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born in Richmond KY, to Avery T Jenkins Sr. and Bernice Tudor Jenkins on December 3, 1935. He graduated from Madison High and attended UK and Bellarmine University. Charlie served in the U.S. Army twice, once of the Berlin Crisis. He retired from IBM after 32 years. Charlie loved UK Football, golf, singing and most of all his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Shirley B. Jenkins, 2 infant sons, (Charles and Joseph Shane), and brother, Herald. His family included daughter Jennifer J Dunn (Perry), beloved grandsons, Jacob and Jonah, brother, Avery T Jenkins, and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 7th, 2:00PM at Christ Centered Church 2275 Eastland PKWY, Lexington, with a brief graveside tribute at Lexington Cemetery, with military honors. Everyone is also invited to join family and friends at 2177 Broadhead Pl Lexington 40517 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the America’s Alzheimer’s Assoc. of Lexington. Services are under the direction of Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary