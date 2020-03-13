|
48 of Stanford, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington with his family by his side. He was born in Mt. Vernon, KY on September 30, 1971 the son of Charles Napier, Sr. and the late Helen Brock Greer. He had been a construction worker. He is survived by a son, Zachary Napier and wife Courtney of Crab Orchard; a grandson, Jase Napier, of Crab Orchard; his father, Charles Napier, Sr. and wife Carolyn, also of Crab Orchard; two sisters, Tammy Miller and husband Danny of Mt. Vernon, and Amanda Winkler and husband Rick of Richmond; and two brothers, Robert Napier of Mt. Vernon, and Dale Greer of Berea. In addition, he is survived by a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Brock Greer; and a brother, Christopher Greer. Funeral services for Mr. Napier will be conducted Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bros. Dan Gutenson and Darren Allen. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery in Brodhead. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Saturday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Napier’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2020