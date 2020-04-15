|
On April 12, 2020 Charles Kenneth Pannell, age 57 of Louisa Kentucky, left this earth and went to be with his Lord. Born May 16,1962, he was the son of John Franklin Pannell Jr. and Janet Merle Cox Pannell. Loyal, kind-hearted and giving are just a few words one could use to describe Charles Kenneth Pannell. He was better known as Chuck, Uncle Chuck, Chucky, Daddy and most recently, Grandpa. He was quite the entrepreneur, as he managed the family's businesses of J.J. TV and Appliance and Southside Skating Rink of Louisa, Kentucky. He spent his time with his buddies and travelled to wherever his daughter booked his flight. Even though he enjoyed all of his travels, his favorite places were Florida’s Atlantic Coast and Las Vegas, Nevada. He loved providing and caring for others. He had Feed The Children, Huntington Foodbank, as well as many others, were charities to which he loved contributing to monthly. Chuck is survived by his daughter, Krista Nichole Webb and Joshua Aaron Webb of Portland, OR, granddaughter, Kathleen Robin Webb, brother Johnny Pannell III and Teresa Pannell of Louisa, KY, nephew, John Pannell IV and Jennifer Pannell of Louisa, KY, niece, Cindi Renee Salyer and Junior Salyer of Louisa, KY, great nieces, Kiersten, Kara and Maci whom he adored. Graveside service will be at Pine Hill Cemetery on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1pm. Due to COVID-19 all guests are to remain in their vehicles. Pallbearers will be volunteer based. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Pannell and his family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 15, 2020