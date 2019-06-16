|
|
|
Charles Clayton Plowman, 47, of East Brown Street, Nicholasville, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at UK Medical Center. He was born in Lexington on November 27, 1972 to Charles Plowman Jr. and the late Minnie Elizabeth Lynch. He is also survived by two brothers, Charles Milton Plowman and Donald Earl Lynch, four sisters, Connie Lynch, Vivian Ruth Lyons, Charlesetta Marie Swartz, Patricia Ann Plowman and several nieces and nephews. Services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service on Wednesday. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandFuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 16, 2019
