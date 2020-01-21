|
|
81, died at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was the loving husband for 40 years of Margaret Miller Ward Harper and the son of the late Dr. Charles P. Harper and Marie Radabaugh Harper. He graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, WV with degrees in Engineering and Journalism. Mr. Harper’s extensive broadcasting career began in Huntington in 1951. He held executive positions with Cowles Publications, Starr Broadcasting and Shamrock Broadcasting, a Disney family company in Los Angeles, CA. He was mainly responsible for the channel change of WTVQ-TV from Channel 62 to Channel 36 in 1980 while also serving as general manager of the Lexington television station. As Shamrock’s Vice President, one of his many projects was the building and development of the tallest broadcast tower in Georgia, which served several broadcast stations, including Disney’s WFOX in Atlanta. He was also an owner of several broadcast operations. His professional associations included Broadcast Pioneers, National Broadcasters Association, Kentucky Broadcasters Association and West Virginia Broadcasters Association. He was an avid radio and television historian and restored many vintage television and radio sets for his collections and for others. He was a member of the Antique Wireless Association. He had a keen interest in preserving and recording radio and television history. Mr. Harper was active in various Paris-Bourbon County community organizations including the Planning Commission and the Library Board. He was a member of Keeneland Association and the Catholic Church of the Annunciation. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Charles P. Harper III, Hal Price Headley III (Kimberlyn), James Miller Ward Headley (Emily), Hal Pettit Headley, two grandsons, James Miller Ward Headley Jr., Samuel Harrison Headley, a granddaughter, Elise Hart Headley, and a brother, Dr. Wilson G. Harper (Faye). His brothers, Dr. James W. Harper and Thomas Harper, predeceased him. Visitation will be held at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. A Mass celebrating the life of Charles Harper will be held at the Church of the Annunciation, Paris, KY on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial services will be private. Memorials are suggested to The Lexington Rescue Mission, 444 Glen Arvin Avenue, PO Box 1050, Lexington, KY 40588 or Annunciation Garden Fund, 1007 Main Street, Paris, KY 40361.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 21, 2020