THOMPSON Charles R. "Meancy", Husband of Betty Monroe Thompson passed peacefully at Baptist Health Sept 4, 2020. He was a native of Louisville, KY. Born March 4, 1934. Visitation Monday Sept 14, 20 at 10 am followed by private service at 12 pm at St Peter Claver Catholic Church. Burial Camp Nelson National Cemetery. (masks required). In lieu of flowers please send donations to St Peter Claver Catholic Church 485 West 4th St Lex. KY 40508. Arr Smith & Smith.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 11, 2020.